EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has been shot and killed near a park in far East El Paso, El Paso Police reported.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Tim Foster Park, 14401 Smokey Point Dr.

Dispatch received a 911 call and the caller reported gun shots being heard at the park.

Police said the victim died at the scene. Detectives and investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit have responded and are leading the investigation, police say.

