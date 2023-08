EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in South-Central El Paso, fire dispatch reported Sunday night, Aug. 13.

The call came in at 6:42 p.m. along the 200 block of Val Verde. That’s near UMC.

One person was transported with serious or critical injuries, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more. We have reached out the Police Department for more information.