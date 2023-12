EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously hurt in a fiery crash late Tuesday night, Dec. 12 in Central El Paso near Bassett Place.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. at Montana and Mescalero. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries (Code 3), emergency dispatch said.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more about it. We will update this story when we do.