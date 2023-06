EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police is currently responding to a shooting in East El Paso.

Police say one male individual was transported to a local hospital.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, inside the Villas at Zaragoza apartment complex.

The male individual was transported with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to dispatch.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more details on this incident.