EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously hurt in an off-road crash at a popular recreational site in East El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Red Sands. Deputies were called out to a crash involving an “off-highway utility vehicle.”

Special Traffic Investigators are looking into what happened.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.