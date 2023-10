EL PASO, (KTSM) — One person was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in far East El Paso Saturday night, Sept. 30.

The crash involved one motorcycle at 11600 Montana and St. Croix, police said. Special Traffic Investigations is out at the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital Code 3 (serious injuries), according to fire dispatch. The call came in at 6:48 p.m.