EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to what they are calling a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Downtown El Paso.

The call came in at about 1:15 p.m., according to a notification sent out to local media.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or how badly. However, fire dispatch says one person has been transported Code 3 (serious injuries).

Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as we learn more details.