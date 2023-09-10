EL PASO, (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at far East El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at Joe Battle North and Edgemere, according to fire dispatch. Fire officials say one person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries) to a local hospital.

No details have been released on what led up to the crash, but police say its Special Traffic Investigations unit is on the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that all lanes are closed at the site of the crash and clearing time is until further notice.