EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Lower Valley Monday night, according to fire dispatch.

The incident happened at 7915 Alameda, which is between Midway and Yarbrough.

No details have been released on what led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect.

