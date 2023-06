EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after police conducted a welfare check in Northeast El Paso Tuesday morning, June 27, El Paso Police reported.

Police went out to the 5600 block of Prince Edward Avenue at about 6 a.m.

Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Details are limited but there has been a large police presence in the neighborhood for most of the day.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.