EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured during a shooting near Downtown El Paso Monday night, El Paso Police said.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. and officers responded to Myrtle and Noble, which is near the Magoffin Home State Historic Site. One person was taken to the hospital.

Police did not release any information about the victim’s injuries, but fire officials said the person was transported in serious condition.

No details on what led up to the shooting have been released.

This is the second violent incident in this area this month.

KTSM is working to find out more information and will update this story when we learn more.