EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital Saturday evening, April 15, with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian, El Paso fire dispatch said.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. along Mesa near Osborne in West El Paso, fire dispatch said.

No details have been released about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more details.