EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle Friday night, Nov. 17 near Downtown El Paso, El Paso Police report.

The crash happened at El Paso and Paisano. The police sent out a notification to media shortly before midnight but did not say when the crash happened.

Special Traffic Investigations, which looks into fatal and other serious crashes, has responded.

This is a developing story, and we will update it when we learn more.