EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site.

Both drivers were taken to the area hospitals, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation into the crash continues.