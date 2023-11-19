EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in East El Paso, El Paso Police reported Sunday morning.

The crash involved a single motorcycle and happened at St. Paul Place and St. Dominic Drive, which is just east of the intersection of Vista Del Sol and North Zaragoza. Police have not said what led up to the crash or the name of the victim.

Police sent out a notification to media about the crash at 5 a.m. but didn’t say the exact time of the incident.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it when we learn more.