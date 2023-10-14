UPDATE: TxDOT says Zaragoza Exit 48 off Loop 375 East is closed and all lanes north- and southbound to and from Ysleta port of entry are closed. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning, Oct. 14, in far East El Paso, El Paso Police reported.

The crash happened at Zaragoza and Americas. Initially, police reported that a semitruck was involved. Police say it was two vehicles instead.

Special Traffic Investigations is on the scene looking into the crash.