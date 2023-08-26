EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died in a crash early Saturday morning, Aug. 26 in the Lower Valley, police report.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at Loop 375 North and Zaragoza, El Paso Police report.

Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene to look into the crash.

Details are limited. Police did not say if there were any other transports or what led up to the crash.

All lanes remain closed at the accident site and traffic is being diverted at Padres exit (Exit 49), according to Texas Department of Transportation.