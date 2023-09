EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a plane crash Sunday evening, Sept. 24 near the airport at Truth or Consequences, the New Mexico State Police said via their X social media account.

State Police are on the scene and the FAA is being called in to investigate.

The Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport is about 6 miles north of the town and is a general aviation airport.

No other information is available but we will update this story when we learn more.