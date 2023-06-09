EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide at the 2700 block of North Mesa and Baltimore Friday morning.
Police initially said a person was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound but has now confirmed that person has died as a result of their injuries.
The call came in before 2:30 this morning. Yellow and red tape are currently blocking off the parking lot of Panda Express but are not affecting traffic.
KTSM is currently at the scene and saw investigators speak to a female. KTSM also saw investigators looking around a parked four-door blue vehicle.
KTSM will keep you updated as more details develop.
