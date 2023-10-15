UPDATE: All lanes of traffic at Loop 375 North and Montana have reopened as of 8:40 a.m. Sunday, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in far East El Paso early Sunday morning, Oct. 15, El Paso Police reported.

The crash involved four vehicles and happened at Loop 375 and Montana. Police sent out a notification to local media about the crash about 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, but did not say when the crash happened.

Special Traffic Investigations Unit is on the scene looking into what caused the wreck.

All lanes of traffic at Loop 375 North and Montana are shut down, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is until further notice.