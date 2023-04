EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead under “suspicious circumstances” in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning, police reported.

El Paso Police initially responded on a welfare check along the 5900 block of Ameen, they said. One person, later identified as a male, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police later said the person had died. Crimes Against Persons is investigating. The initial call came in at 3:11 a.m.