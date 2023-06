Police investigating a shooting at Doniphan and Montoya in the Upper Valley.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting in the Upper Valley Tuesday evening, El Paso Police said.

The shooting happened at Doniphan and Montoya. One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Fire officials, however, said the person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries).

Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.