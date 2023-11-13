EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in far East El Paso, El Paso Police said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. along the 3600 block of George Dieter. Police did not say how badly hurt the victim was.

A Fire Department spokesperson said the victim was transported Code 3 (serious injuries) and that the incident happened at the Dieter Pines Apartment Complex.

Photos by Santiago Reyes/KTSM

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.