EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Sept. 3, El Paso Police reported.

The incident happened along the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive, police said. That’s near the former Vista Hills golf course which closed down in 2019. Police sent out a notification to media about the incident at 3:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No details were released about how seriously the victim was injured or what led up to the shooting.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.