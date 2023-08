1 man was injured in a shooting along the 2500 block of Partello at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting in Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8, according to the El Paso Fire.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. along the 2500 block of Partello.

One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirm that a 47-year-old man was transported to a local hospital.

Police remain on the scene investigating.