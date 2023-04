EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured Friday night, March 31, in what El Paso Police are calling a “road rage incident.”

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. along the 1300 block of George Dieter.

Police say the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still on the loose, police said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as soon as we gather more information.