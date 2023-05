A crash involving a motorcycle at Borderland and Berringer in El Paso’s Upper Valley sends one person to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle crash involving a motorcycle sent one person to the hospital, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. at Borderland and Berringer in the Upper Valley. Special Traffic Investigations is looking into what caused the crash.

Police did not say how serious the person’s injuries were or how many vehicles may have been involved.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn more.