EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a crash in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning, Dec. 10 and was transported to a local hospital, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened along the 5700 block of Middlesboro Avenue near Irvin High School. Police sent out a notification to media at about 5:30 a.m. about the crash, but didn’t say the exact time of the incident.

No information was immediately available about the extent of the person’s injuries or what led up to the crash.

Special Traffic Investigations was called to the scene. This special police unit responds to fatal crashes or crashes involving serious injuries.

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to learn more. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.