EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person suffered minor injuries after a semi drove off the flyover onto Gateway East at Americas early Tuesday morning, Dec. 19.

Photos: Ivette Gallegos

“It appears the semi-truck was driving on the flyover from south to east and fell,” TxDOT said.

All lanes are currently closed and traffic heading east on Gateway East is being diverted onto Americas South towards North Loop until further notice, according to TxDOT.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.