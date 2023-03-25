SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM)- One person was transported to a local hospital Friday night after an ATV rollover in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The Sunland Park Fire Department says the call came in at 6:42 p.m. Friday, adding that the individual was found north of Pete Dominici Highway near mile marker seven and was transported to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The Sunland Park Fire Department, Sunland Park Police Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) all conducted a search and rescue for the individual, according to Sunland Park Fire’s twitter.

Call out 6:42 pm pic.twitter.com/4Ml5jRrST7 — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) March 25, 2023

The Sunland Park Police Department continues investigating the incident. No further information has been reported.