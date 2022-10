EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a traffic crash involving a semitruck Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Global Reach and Walter Jones at about 7:30 p.m. That’s south of the Sergeant Major gate to Fort Bliss.

Special Traffic Investigators, who are called out to serious crashes, are investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more information both online and on air.