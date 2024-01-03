El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – One person is in custody following a pursuit in far East El Paso, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson.

DPS says El Paso Police initiated the pursuit on Interstate 10 near Lomaland. DPS was called in to assist and began a pursuit of the suspect.

The pursuit ended on Tierra Serena Way (cross street is Tierra De Oro Way) that’s near Pebble Hills and Sun Fire.

There’s no information on what initiated the pursuit.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.