UPDATE: A second person has been transported to a local hospital, El Paso Police confirmed. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was taken into custody after a shooting happened in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Friday morning, Oct. 13.

El Paso Police at the scene of a reported shooting in the Lower Valley. Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Police say they responded at 8:25 a.m. on Friday to the 7600 block of Parral in response to a shooting.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital, however their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.