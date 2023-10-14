EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning, Oct. 14, El Paso Police said.

The shooting happened along the along the 4500 block of Hercules. The victim was described as a male, with no age given. Police did not say how badly hurt the victim was.

Police sent out a notification to the media about the shooting at about 4:30 a.m. They did not say when the incident happened.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more details.