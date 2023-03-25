EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person was transported to a local hospital early Saturday morning after being found unconscious at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Call out 12:53 am pic.twitter.com/GdTvUDLyPs — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) March 25, 2023

No further information has been released.