EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of a missing hiker on the 4800 block of N Stanton Street late Tuesday night, July 25.

The Fire Department later provided an update at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, stating that an individual was found deceased at Thousand Steps Trail and the incident has been turned over to law enforcement.

The 2.8-mile trailhead is located within Franklin Mountains State Park and is considered a challenging route, according to Visit El Paso.

No further information has been released. We will update this story once we learn more.