EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was displaced by a house fire that happened this weekend in Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Fire Department reported.

The fire happened about 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 along the 1000 block of Madero Avenue.

The occupant of the house told firefighters a chair in the back of the residence had caught fire.



Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire upon their arrival. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.