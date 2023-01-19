KTSM 9 News
Please enter a search term.
(Getty Images)
by: Melissa Luna
Posted: Jan 19, 2023 / 02:43 PM MST
Updated: Jan 19, 2023 / 02:43 PM MST
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI responded to the 11145 block of Dyer early Thursday morning regarding a pedestrian vs vehicle collision.
According to officials, there was one confirmed fatality. No further information has been released.
After a quick rundown of what the CES standout has to offer, we’ll take a look at other options that are still impressive, but much more affordable.
Mushroom coffee is trending and gaining more attention than ever because of its potential health benefits.
We wanted to see if the Ember Smart Mug could keep our drink warm and delicious even hours later, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.