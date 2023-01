Sunland Park fire responded to a single vehicle that rolled into an irrigation canal Saturday, Jan. 14.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park.

A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department.

One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other patients. Law enforcement is investigating.