EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in Central El Paso this afternoon.

The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site.

Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after what they are calling a minor crash and they are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. Details are limited right now, but we will update this story when we learn more.