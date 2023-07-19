EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a pedestrian crash Wednesday evening, July 19 in Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Video by Shelby Kapp – KTSM

Officers responded to a pedestrian crash call at 9:19 p.m. at the 1200 block of W. Paisano in Central El Paso.

Police say the preliminary information is that the pedestrian died at the scene.

At this time, the Eastbound lanes of W. Paisano are closed, and motorist are being asked to use alternate routes, according to police.

Police say the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.

KTSM is working to gather more information about this story.