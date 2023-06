One person has died in a crash along I-10 West at Raynolds on Saturday morning, June 3.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died in a crash along Interstate 10 West in Central El Paso, police say.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, June 3, along I-10 West at Raynolds.

Special Traffic Investigations is at the scene. Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes at I-10 West and Raynolds will remain closed until further notice.