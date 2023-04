EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision happened on U.S. 54 South at Loop 375 East, El Paso Police confirmed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday.

According to TxDOT El Paso, all lanes are currently closed on U.S. 54 South at Loop 375 East Ramp (Ramp M). Clearing time is until further notice.

Texas DPS spokesperson Eliot Torres confirms DPS is assisting El Paso Police with the investigation but declined to provide additional details.