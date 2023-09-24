EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Northeast El Paso, El Paso Police reported Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

The incident happened along the 4100 block of Kasper Way in the Logan Heights neighborhood near the Underwood Golf Complex.

Police say a male, no age given, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Dispatch told KTSM that the initial call came in at 5 a.m. Crimes Against Persons unit is on the scene looking into the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as soon as we learn more.