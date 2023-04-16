Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and another injured after shots were fired at a desert party in Horizon City early Sunday morning, April 16, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. An adult woman was also taken to a hospital with what were called non-life-threatening injuries. No other identifying information was released about the victims.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Horizon City Police were called out to the desert area of Batavia Street about a desert party, where shots were fired.

When officers arrived, there were about 200 people at the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was requested and has taken over the investigation, which is in its preliminary stages.