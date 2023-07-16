A man was stabbed during an aggravated robbery at the Goodwill store on Alameda in the Lower Valley on Sunday, July 16.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday, July 16 in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to El Paso Police.

Police say officers responded to the call at 3:35 p.m. at a Goodwill store located at 7015 Alameda in the Lower Valley.

The injured man is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the incident is currently being considered an aggravated robbery.

Anyone with any information on those involved in this stabbing should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).

