EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One man died, and another man was taken to a local hospital after a crash Monday morning, April 3 along U.S. 54 north of Carrizozo, New Mexico.

The New Mexico Police Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on at about milepost 130.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that a GMC Envoy, driven by 25-year-old Jay Drake Murrey, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, was traveling south on U.S. 54 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 50-year-old man.

Murrey suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was transported to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown, according to police.

This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.