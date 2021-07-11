1 killed, 5 injured in shooting in desert area near SAC

News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a shooting in the desert area near the Socorro Activities Complex in East El Paso. Five more people were seriously injured in the shooting.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shots fired incident in the area at about 3:17 am. They found several people who were injured in the shooting.

EPCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is currently on scene and the incident is under active investigation.

No other information at this time.

