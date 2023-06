EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a semitruck and another vehicle near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Friday night, June 23, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Sunland Park Fire responded to a serious crash at McNutt and Pete Domenici Highway on Friday, June 23. Photos courtesy of SPFD Twitter

Sunland Park fire responded to a crash at McNutt and the Pete Domenici Highway at about 8 p.m.

Four other people were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.