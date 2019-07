CLINT, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a junkyard in Clint on Thursday afternoon.

According to Horizon fire officials, it happened at about 1:15 p.m.

Officials say the large fire broke out after a welder torch came into contact with un-expelled fuel.

A total of 16 firefighters worked together to extinguish the blaze.